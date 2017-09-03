LETTER: Werrington car boot sale was a great success

We had a stall at Wellington Street car boot sale.
Wow, what a busy car boot sale.
We were greeted with a smile and a thank you by the operator and shown to our space by a member of staff. It is a very well organised event.
We were hoping to take about £100 and took that in our first hour, needless to say we took far more than our expectation. We only do two or three car boots a year and we will certainly be back at Wellington Street car boot.
Well done council.
D Spence
Werrington, Peterborough
