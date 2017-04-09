LETTER: Visitor praises Peterborough for much improved city centre

I was at my leisure centre, the Marriott, last week, and got chatting to a lady from Hampshire.

She hadn’t been to Peterborough for many years and she was saying how surprised she was at our city centre and how it had improved.

She was especially impressed by Cathedral Square and all the eating places surrounding it, the atmosphere and the aesthetics - the trees that were lit up, the green area around St John’s Church, and of course, the cathedral through the arches.

She is well travelled, and she said that Peterborough had impressed her more than many other cities of similar size.

I thought how nice it was to hear something positive about Peterborough.

We do live in a lovely place and I think that sometimes we don’t appreciate it as much as we should.

Jennifer Mann

Farcet