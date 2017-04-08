LETTER: Use primary school parking fines to pay for lollipop lady

My son goes to Gunthorpe Primary School.

In response to the three-year-old child that got injured.

The council have decided to bring in the traffic wardens, giving lots of fines out, this morning. Not the kind of response us parents are looking for.

PCSOs might have been a better solution.

Me as a parent would like to see a zebra crossing on Hallfields Lane, outside the school.

The fines that the council have given out today could pay for a lollipop lady.

Hopefully you could put my thoughts across to the people of Peterborough.

Jamie

via Facebook