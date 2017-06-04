LETTER: Two bus shelters in just 18 months

I live in Eastfield Road near Peterborough Regional College and about two-and-a-half years ago the council erected a new metal bus shelter just outside our fence.

Two or three months ago we received a letter from the council saying that they proposed to erect a new wooden bus shelter; we protested strongly that it was not at all necessary.

To my surprise when I got up this morning I found that workmen were starting to dismantle the existing shelter.

I query why on earth the council has to waste money on this new shelter instead of spending it on more important things that really need sorting out, such as helping those on the streets of the city?

It makes one wonder whether there could possibly be anybody benefiting from installing completely unnecessary new shelters.

Carmen Cappitt, Eastfield Road.