LETTER: Thanks to those in Cardea who cared

I would like, through your newspaper, to thank all the very kind young people who stopped and offered their help and comfort on Friday 11th at about 5.30 in Apollo Drive, Cardea.

I had a very nasty fall and was laying on the pavement.

Many people stopped on their way home, including a paramedic and his partner and an off duty trainee police lady and Rachael, a community nurse from Stanground and Whittlesey, who gave me a thorough examination and first aid.

People stopped and rang for an ambulance and my husband gave me tissues to mop up the bleeding, and general comfort and concern.

I would like to thank also for her help, blankets and water and a chair, Emma from Cardea Beauty, who I was on my way to see for one of her fabulous facials.

My hearfelt thanks to you all.

Also Nurse Practitioner Sarah and her team from the Walk In, Minor Injuries Unit and the A and E Consultant at the end of a very long hectic shift.

My most grateful thanks to you all. Your care and concern was way over my expectation.

Su Bailey

Orton Wistow, Peterborough