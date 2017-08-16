LETTER: Rethink plans that are an unmitigated disaster for Rhubarb Bridge

Concerning the proposals for ground level pedestrian and cyclists’ crossing points following the proposed removal of the existing Rhubarb Bridge.

Viewing the plan of the proposals, I think this would be an unmitigated disaster.

This very busy interchange, built in the 70s, when traffic was a lot lighter, is already coming close to gridlock at peak times, which is why traffic lights have had to be introduced to help smooth the flow of traffic.

It is not fit for purpose to cope with present day levels of traffic, with little scope for road widening.

Introducing further sets of pedestrian crossing traffic lights in to the mix will only lead to greater congestion and increase considerably the possibility of collisions with foot and cyclist traffic, as Julie Howell of P’boro Green Party points out.

I truly hope that there will be a rethink on this proposal.

Tony Newton

Beluga Close, Peterborough