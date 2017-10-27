LETTER: Peterborough police consultation was waste of time

Regards “police chief told of crime fears at public consultation”.

Superintendent Andy Gipp said another 100 officers on the streets would not bring crime down. Once again we hear another senior manager not listening to the public voice. They were not talking about preventing crime, they were talking about their safety on the streets.

The presence of police is a deterrent for attacking people in the street. Patrols in Gladstone Street have quietened down violent activity.

Police on the street won’t prevent burglary of a jewellery shop, but officers will be in the area for the first response. I think we are just given lip service to tick the boxes, to show he is doing his job.

The consultation was a waste of time, as most consultations are, with their own agenda that doesn’t fit the complaints.

It ticks the box!

Martin Lightfoot,

Gladstone Street, Peterborough