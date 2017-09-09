LETTER: Peterborough people having a vision and making it work

As the summer fades and the nights draw in we will all soon need cheering up!

And what could be more cheery than to think about and praise the efforts of Peterborians over recent weeks.

Whilst those in authority continue to grapple with the demands and expectations of the public on issues such as Fletton Quays Bridge and Rhubarb Bridge, we have witnessed three recent examples of excellent community endeavour.

Once again the Peterborough Beer Festival, the 40th, was a triumph of organisation by Peterborough CAMRA, attracting attention and praise from all over the country.

The first Millfield Arts Festival demonstrated the strength of a local community keen to enjoy themselves and emphasise the positive.

Finally, the recent unveiling of the Chris Turner statue outside Peterborough United, organised by Adi Mowles and his compadres was the culmination of a superbly organised campaign of fundraising and publicity.

Civic pride is not just about buildings and what the council does or does not do.

It’s about Peterborough people having a vision and making it work for the benefit of all.

Thank you and well done to everyone involved! Peterborough matters!

Viva Peterborough!

Toby Wood Vice-chairman, Peterborough Civic Society