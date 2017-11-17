LETTER: Peterborough needs more exciting stores not more food outlets

Have your say

I have seen in the Peterborough Telegraph that there is to be three more food outlets to be released to shops.

We don’t really need them. What is needed is proper shops like a “Build a Bear” shop and a Disney store.

We don’t have any interesting shops here in Peterborough. We are lacking big style, especially things like factory shops.

The nearest one is in Whittlesey.

That’s all very well for people with cars but we can’t rely on the Stagecoach bus service as it’s not the best.

Ken Turner

via email