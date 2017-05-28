LETTER: Peterborough firm’s defence tips to combat hackers

Unscrupulous hackers target any organisation they think they can extract money from, even hospitals.

The NHS is an easy target because it simply cannot afford to replace or upgrade much of its ageing computer equipment and security software.

However, the ransomware that wrought chaos, known as ‘WannaCry’, can infect any business.

To protect yours remember to:

1. Identify threats: Malicious emails that trick people into downloading a virus are still the most common and effective method of beginning a cyber attack. They often look very official, so train employees to be aware.

2. Secure your network: Invest in a high quality anti-virus or malware protection solution, which will work around the clock to protect your business. Download and install manufacturer updates for operating systems and software.

3. Backup data: Install a sophisticated backup solution that stores data offline, out of the reach of hackers. Then if you sustain a cyber attack you can just wipe and restore the system.

4. Plan: No business is immune to a cyber attack no matter how well it is defended so create an incident management strategy. How do you reduce the impact of a security breach? If something goes wrong who do you turn to?

Cyber attacks can be hugely damaging to businesses financially, operationally and reputationally through adverse publicity. By staying vigilant you can minimise the risk of falling victim.

George Smith

Managing director

Kamarin Computers

Peterborough