LETTER: Peterborough drifting cars a nightmare and police stand and watch

Residents called the police to joy riders causing a disturbance to residents late at night.

The police said they were doing nothing wrong. It was legal

How did they know? They didn’t make a checkpoint blockade to search for insurance, licenses, tyrewear, working lights, under the influence of alcohol or drugs and many more roadworthy tests - without holding up the general traffic at that time of night.

Don’t just stand there and watch. Make use of the time.

Martin Lightfoot

Gladstone Street

Peterborough