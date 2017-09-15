LETTER: Peterborough cyclist texted while pedalling

I feel obliged to bring to your attention a situation that occurred on September 7 at 7.45am that involved a student who was cycling along Church Drive, Orton Waterville.

The dangerous practice of cycling hands free whilst texting was a danger not only to himself but to other members of the public who may be cycling or walking on the pavement or road.

I took the liberty of calling him to use the handlebars on the cycle and look where he was going and to my surprise I was met with a tirade of abuse.

Something I hardly expected from a young student, and feel I should not have to accept as I was thinking of his own safety as well as that of members of the public.

In his defence I should point out that the dangerous practice of cycling hands free is becoming a regular practice from cyclists that use this pathway alongside the Longueville Woods when travelling from Malborne to the Orton Centre and vice versa. Hopefully you will inform students that such a dangerous practice is not acceptable when cycling in areas when there are members of the public.

M Russell

Orton resident