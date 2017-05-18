LETTER: Once in a lifetime opportunity to realign Peterborough city centre dual carriageway

With reference your news item on Bridge Street Police Station in last week’s Telegraph, and suggestions for re-development (some, a bit tongue in cheek!) in Facebook Favourites, I would make the following suggestion.

Should the old police station be demolished, which appears likely from your article, this would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to re-align the southbound carriageway of the Rivergate dual carriageway with the northbound one.

This would do away with the sharp left hand bend turning towards The Bridge opposite the entrance to the police station, where buses and lorries currently have to take up both lanes on the turn, to the detriment of following cars.

Any new development could then have direct access to a pedestrian walkway to the Riverside and Key Theatre Car Park, instead of being marooned on an island surrounded by constant traffic, as is the case currently.

Come on City Council, how about a bit of ‘blue sky’ thinking!

I await developments along these lines with interest, although I’m not holding my breath!

Tony Newton

Beluga Close

Fletton