LETTER: New ‘super authority’ - just how many council staff are we paying for now!

Re your article of July 27 about the new super mayor and his staff.

As someone whose money will go to pay for the million pound annual bill may I ask what happens to the existing staff who are currently running both Peterborough and the county?

I am all in favour of just one single authority covering the entire patch but adding over the top of the existing administration another layer of administration makes no sense at all, it will simply add cost and confusion.

If we replace the existing staff, then that will cost money to pay for them to go.

Hopefully the existing staff have at least some idea of what they are doing and the problems they face, one may doubt it at times but with some decent Clerical Assistants running the filing system one must at least hope so.

The new crew will presumably start from scratch or are we having the civil service idea of closing down a department and sacking and paying off all its staff only to take them back into the supposed new organisation at an enhanced salary?

One can of course think that with its constant news coverage we are now being subjected to some Trumpland-type management where confusion and staff change are a constant thing.

Phil Pumphrey

Thorpe Lea Road, Peterborough