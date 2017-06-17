LETTER: Marking anniversary of bloody Falklands battle fought by Peterborough troops

I would be very grateful if your newspaper could do something to acknowledge the bravery of those who fought and died in the battle for the Falklands.

The bloody battlefield surrender was on 13th of June 1982 and the full surrender by the Argentinian Dictatorships Governor in Port Stanley was the 14th of June .

Many people still suffer from the mental scars and the terrible physical injuries . Those with injuries were stopped by the government of the day[ Mrs Thatchers Conservatives ]from joining the victory parade in London.

Some senior officers still suffer stress from the conflict.

One senior RAF man now dead who was from Peterborough was involved in the planning. Two friends of mine were injured, one horrendously.

Some combatants who survive are now in their 70s and this could be a last chance to show appreciation.

Many sailors and soldiers died including some officers. The Merchant Marine also paid a high price and that too is forgotten .

People fought for Queen and country regardless of politics to liberate the Falkland Islanders from the cruel Argentine dictatorship.

Many brave British and Argentinians died. However that awful dictatorship was destroyed and democracy returned to Argentina.

John Knowles

Peterborough