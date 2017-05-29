LETTER: Long awaited crackdown on Peterborough city centre cycling very welcome

Your report on the very long awaited crackdown on cyclists in Bridge Street will undoubtedly be welcomed by many citizens, particularly those who have been ‘near victims’ from cyclists who blatantly have ignored the large NO CYCLING notices sited at each end of this complex.

I have very narrowly avoided being struck from behind on numerous occasions whilst shopping, as no doubt have many others. Thankfully discussions over the past months have at last reached a conclusion and positive action can now be taken against these offenders. A city centre Public Protection Order (PSPO) gives Officers within the Safer Peterborough Prevention and Enforcement Services (PES) which includes both Police and Council Officers additional powers to tackle such anti-social behaviour. Now shoppers and visitors can walk through Bridge Street without the fear of becoming a victim of these cyclists, and that those who still continue to flout these NO CYCLING signs will be dealt with. It will be interesting to read of prosecutions etc. that will be recorded once this crackdown takes effect.

M Russell

Orton resident