LETTER: Leisure services needed for young people in Bretton

Is there a millionaire out there or a rich entrepreneur?

Will SOMEONE please purchase the land beside Aldi in Bretton centre (ex Bretton Woods School) and replace the Swimming Pool, which shouldn’t have been removed in the first place. (Nor the school actually).

Could they include an Activity room for children and build on an updated section for the Scouts, oh, and a set of rooms to hire for parties and functions at less price than the (lovely, though it is,) Cresset?

NOT a gym though.

There are enough of those in Peterborough.

When we were kicked out of Freemans I wanted to buy the Roundhead Public House, to create an activity centre, but it is only for rent.

We have to travel miles, by bus or car, to do anything like these.

The Water Park is brilliant.. if it is working.

Angela Abbott

