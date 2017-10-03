LETTER: “It appears to me that the city council always seem to take the easy way out” when it comes to Peterborough flytipping

I am writing in connection with the many reports in the Peterborough Telegraph concerning flytipping.

I have recently written to Peterborough City Council due to their lack of action in catching known persons that are causing areas in Peterborough to deteriorate in this way.

I have for years requested that they obtain evidence by more hands-on approach by looking for evidence within the rubbish or asking residents of the area who they have seen doing it.

I have offered that the council fix up a CCTV camera on one of my properties that directly overlooks a regular spoiled green on the corner of West Parade and Vintners Close.

I have also given a name and address from a label I found attached to some of the large cardboard boxes dumped in this area. I was told (over the telephone) that they “do not think that enough evidence because someone else may have put it there”.

It appears to me that the city council always seem to take the easy way out, instead of investing in action and surveillance to catch these people, they find it easier to send teams of employees round to clear it up at the cost to my rates bill for years and years and in the meantime the residents of the area have to put up with it.

Peter Hammond, Woodhall Rise, Werrington, Peterborough