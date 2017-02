Last week in Italy I was taken ill.

The hotel I was staying at arranged for a local doctor to see me.

After a quick examination and writing me a prescription the doctor presented me with a 50 euro bill.

On presentation of my European Health Insurance card he said: “I don’t recognise that card because of Brexit”.

Funny, because I didn’t think we’d left yet, plus it’s a European card not an EU card.

Steve Prince

Albion Place

Peterborough