LETTER: Honesty of Peterborough homeless man Adam needs recognition

Today whilst working in Queensgate I saw a homeless man pick up a purse he turned too me and said “will you come to security with me as I do not want to be accused of stealing anything from it.”

Security opened the purse and there was £86 in it.

Huge shout out to Adam Haycock for being so honest.

Adam sells the Big Issue with Bob outside John Lewis.

I know tonight he will be sleeping on the street, he is amazing, maybe do a story to find him a home, he so deserves a home and a job.

His honesty needs to be recognised, if I had a company I would love to give him a chance to shine!

Theresa Hill