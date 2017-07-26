LETTER: Graffiti eyesore around the Ortons can still be seen a year on

It is almost a whole year now that residents (and visitors) within the Townships of the Ortons have had to witness graffiti on numerous items of street furniture along with brick walls and wooden fences (property owners and landlords) making no attempts to remove the blight.

With so much emphasis being put on this city being environmentally friendly and green it seems strange that so little effort has been made by those responsible to remove the blight.

With so many offenders being on Payback punishments, assuredly it would be an ideal punishment to have these helping to remove the blight?

M Russell

Bardney resident

