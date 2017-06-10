LETTER: FREE Peterborough exercise classes are great - get involved

I have recently found out about free exercise classes which are happening in Central Park.

I have been attending with my wife for the past four weeks and must say they are a great way to keep active, everyone knows the benefits of healthy living and now there really is no excuse to not start some exercise as all classes are free for everyone.

At present there have been about 12 people attending each class (box fit on Tuesday, bootcamp on Thursday) and hoping the numbers will grow as the weather gets better but as its a free class the advertising is mainly by word of mouth.

It really would be a pity if the classes were closed due to lack of participation, there is a facebook page Our Parks Peterborough.

Hope you can help to spread the word.

Richard Ford

Peterborough