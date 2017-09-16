LETTER: Fit padlocks to Peterborough dustbins

Is anyone else getting fed up to the back teeth with those people who put their garbage in someone else’s bin - and not even in the right bin? Totally wrong stuff which leads to your bin not getting emptied.

This happened to me yesterday - again!

Is it beyond modern technology to fit our bins with a lock to which only the bin men have a master key?

I realise that putting a “padlock on the dustbin” sounds like the ultimate in miserliness, but isn’t it going to be necessary - especially if certain more highly placed people go ahead with this notion of imposing fines for incorrectly filled ones?

Mike Stone

Cobbet Place

Peterborough