LETTER: ‘Fatal collision inevitable’ at Peterborough city centre crossing

Some months ago I wrote to you pointing out that I had witnessed three collisions in six months at the Bridge Street pedestrian crossing which links two pedestrian precincts in the city centre.
In each of these collisions a pedestrian was injured.
I pointed out that a fatal collision was inevitable at some point.
The response from the Council was that all was well and no action was required.
Since then I know there have been two further collisions and in the latest, a person was seriously injured.
Are we really going to stand by an do nothing until a fatality occurs?
I write this letter because I work in the city centre and I use that crossing every day as do thousands of others.
I see people crossing here many of whom are old, young or disabled.
The dangers of this crossing are self evident and something needs to be done.
Sean Enright
Peterborough