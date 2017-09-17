LETTER: Drink coffee to help change lives with Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Cancer Support’s flagship fundraiser, World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, takes place on September 29 and every slice of cake eaten and cup of coffee poured in Cambridgeshire has the power to help change lives for people living with cancer.

The charity is asking everyone to take part, either by hosting a coffee morning or by attending one. Last year, 10731 coffee mornings were held across the East of England region. 2017 is the 27th year of the event and with the help of fundraisers in the Cambridgeshire, Macmillan hopes to beat the £29.5m raised last year across the UK. This is the year that the total raised by Coffee Morning since it began will pass the £200 million mark, so we really do need everyone’s help. For more information visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee

Farhana Chowdhury

Macmillan Cancer Support