LETTER: Departure of LAMMA is opportunity for Peterborough

Re your report of the departure of the agricultural machinery event LAMMA from the East of England Showground - you describe this as a ‘major blow for the city’.

What a shame you did not ask the Showground for our view.

Rather than being a ‘blow’ we believe this is a significant opportunity.

It will afford an opportunity for the Showground to have a winter indoor programme of events that bring business to the local economy day after day, rather than one major event which requires weeks to set up and break down.

Richard Tate

Chairman Showground Services

East of England Agricultural Society