LETTER: Deflated by balloon treat at Ferry Meadows

I wanted to write about my disappointing visit to the Ferry Meadows Discovery Weekend.

Sunny Sunday - Ferry Meadows. Chance to take a tethered ride in a hot air balloon. Really looking forward to it. Went at 10.30am with boyfriend to make an early booking - no balloon in sight - told there had been a delay of some sort and that was all they knew.

We kept on checking on Facebook and due to weather conditions (WHAT?? Bright sunshine and a very gentle breeze) and they were aiming for 1pm start but they will keep us updated.

Kept checking every half an hour but still no further information.

Finally some information that the balloon was up at 4pm (Strange I thought the event should have finished at 4pm?) and by this time we were at home...

Ferry Meadows is a lovely place to visit and we go there frequently and thought it was an amazing opportunity to go in a hot air balloon.

The general lack of information was unacceptable and wasted our day.

Amber Carswell

via email