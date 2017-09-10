LETTER: Amazing fundraising by Peterborough Sikh temple

On Sunday 13th August, from the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib Gurdwara (the Fengate Sikh Temple), a cheque and a further promise altogether totalling £4,200 for Epilepsy Action was received by Beryl Sharlot on behalf of Epilepsy Action.

The Temple have raised over £34,000 for epilepsy since 2003. This is the highest total donation from the annual sponsored walk for the whole of the UK. A special announcement was also made about epilepsy by Dr. Tejal Mitchell, Consultant Neurologist with special responsibility for Epilepsy in Peterborough.

“In the past seven years the Epilepsy Services in Peterborough have radically changed. So much so that our local NHS can and does claim to be a leader for epilepsy in the UK.

This change, first employing three Epilepsy Specialist Nurses (ESNs) and now adding two more, has not only improved patient care beyond all previous standards but has also, remarkably, saved money.”

Dr. Mitchell has pushed tirelessly for this tremendous development and has proved the financial economies by keeping meticulous records that leave no doubt about this.

A fund of £6,000 to give the nurses further training has also been raised. £500 was generously given by Andrew Cunnington in memory of his brother Alan.

This sum was kindly matched by the Norwich and Peterborough Building. Society. Then the Farcet Lodge of the Royal Antedeluvian Order of Buffaloes raised an amazing £4,200. The balance was from various events and bank interest.

Roger Stimson, Co-ordinator, Epilepsy Action