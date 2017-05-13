LETTER: Aircraft noise is a small price to pay

We seem to live in a society which is fast becoming oversensitive and distorted by a convoluted political thought process which aims to target anything that doesn’t agree with certain easily offended attitudes - which again, seem to be way of left wing liberalisers who want to convince everyone in an easy/not to offend way.

Defence of the realm is a vital necessity and the occasional bit of noise is little to suffer to have that respite.

What do these political activists seek to gain from grumbling about the short disruption to their ‘noise free’ lifestyle?

Probably publicity and trying to be seen to be acting on behalf of potential votes!

Ray Cave

Fellowes Road

Peterborough