LETTER: Action needed to clean Peterborough’s streets

We hear much of keeping the city centre free of litter but can something please be done about the litter along Lincoln Road between the town centre and St Mark’s church on both sides of the road?
It is a disgrace, with discarded cans, bottles and food containers all along it and now over the fencing on empty properties undergoing development. At the very least more bins are required.
W Willson
Meggan Gate, Peterborough
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.