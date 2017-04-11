Your chance to own part of Ed Sheeran’s wardrobe and help children’s charity

Fans of Ed Sheeran still have time to bid on items of clothing worn by the music megastar as part of an eBay auction being run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The charity, for which Ed is an Ambassador, is auctioning T-shirts, trainers and more in four phases. The first two have ended, with 40 items bringing in £4,129. The top performing lot was a pair of orange Adidas trainers, packaged with a postcard signed by Ed, that went for £555.55.

The third phase has begun and features a navy Element T-shirt Ed has been pictured in leaving a recording studio with Taylor Swift. Among 14 other items are a Deezer hoodie, more Adidas trainers and a long-sleeved Hollister top.

Bidding on those ends on Easter Sunday. A final 15 items will be listed this Thursday, with bidding to end on Sunday, 23rd April. Both phases will finish at around 6pm.

Jason High, EACH eBay Manager, said: “We’re delighted with how this auction is progressing, with valuable funds pouring in to help us continue provide care and support to life-threatened children and their families across East Anglia.

“Ed’s fans should bear in mind that while some items go for hundreds of pounds, others go for a lot cheaper. The lowest price paid for a piece of clothing so far is £41, so there are definitely bargains to be had. Head to our store and check out what we’ve got!”

Ed, 26, has been an EACH Ambassador since 2014 and helped the good cause bring in many thousands of pounds.

He has also paid a visit to EACH’s Treehouse hospice in Ipswich, which is close to his family home in Framlingham.

The current auction comes just four months after another that featured the Burberry suit jacket Ed wore to the 2013 Grammy Awards. It and more than 100 other items of clothing raised £8,060.

Following that, in November, Ed made his hotly-anticipated return to music by performing exclusively for EACH at a gala dinner in London’s Natural History Museum.

He has since gone on to release his third studio album, ÷, which has broken all manner of records.

To bid on Ed’s clothing, go to www.each.org.uk/ed-sheeran-auction and click the link to EACH’s eBay store. Visitors can view professional pictures of all items, kindly taken for EACH by Norwich-based digital product content firm Brandbank.