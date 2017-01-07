Youngsters keep city clean

Youngsters gathered to tidy Peterborough streets to keep the city centre clean at the start of the new year.

Children from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) in Peterborough celebrated the New Year by waking at the crack of dawn offering communal prayers for a prosperous 2017.

After the morning prayer, they took to the streets, brooms and bin bags in hand as part of The Big Street Clean.

Muhammad Malas, Youth Leader for AMYA Peterborough said: “Our members have enjoyed living in Peterborough for decades and so any opportunity to help our local community is much welcome. Cleaning the streets of Peterborough also presents us with an opportunity to become better Muslims as cleanliness is an integral part of our faith.”