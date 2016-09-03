Youngsters do their bit for the community

Young people from across Peterborough have been taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) this summer.

Over 170 15-17 year olds have taken part in outdoor events, idea pitching and completing community projects.

Youngsters taking part in National Citizen Service at Hinchcliffe sheltered housing complex. (left) is James Karas-Hassan EMN-160824-223044009

One of the community projects that has been taking place is the restoration of the communal garden at Cross Keys sheltered housing in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay.

Tasks at the location included potting plants, cutting down bushes, putting down gravel, making hanging baskets and painting benches.

Mohammed Jangher, a NCS team leader, said: “This part of the scheme is the social action project.

“The students were given funds to buy all the equipment they need to do the job.

Toni Mould and Gary Attkinson on the National Citizen Service painting

“It is good to see the young people working in this environment and helping out the people that live here.”

Erin Langham (16) from Hampton, one of the youngsters taking part, said: “The advert for NCS caught my eye and when I realised how long the summer holidays were after finishing my exams, I thought this would be a productive way to spend it, whilst making new friends.”

Muhammed Chagani, the NCS Co-ordinator at Peterborough City Council, said: “Funding for sheltered housing is always being reduced so it’s a good place for us to carry out this part of the project.

“This programme helps to build confidence, independence and budgeting as these are all things they have to do whilst on the programme.

“People who want to get involved sometimes feel they can’t because of the £50 fee however this is something that we can help with if necessary.”