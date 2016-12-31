Youngsters buy homeless ‘survival kits’

Two youngsters have raised hundreds of pounds to help warm the homeless up this winter.

Abdullah (9) and Maryam (11) Qayyum raised more than £700 in just 24 hours which they hope will let them provide all the homeless people in Peterborough with a Cold Survival Kit.

The Thorney youngsters, who attend Laxton Junior School in Oundle, said: “We may be children but we understand you are in need of warmth in winter. We will help as much as we can to give you that. Please donate and don’t make these people feel that anyone has forgotten about them.”

The survival kits include a sleeping bag that can be turned into a jacket, hats, gloves and scarves. They are being distributed by iCare, the UK relief department for UK Islamic Mission.

The money was raised after posting a video on the Facebook page of the youngster’s mother, Shabina.

Irman Tariq, head of iCare, said: “The iCare Cold Survival Kit project is going to support many homeless people sleeping rough all across the country.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/iCarekits.