Young Peterborough boy gives up prize to give to those in need this Christmas

A young Peterborough boy has been highly praised for his selfless act of kindness; just in time for Christmas.

Last week, Jack Brackenbury (8) won a brand new bike at his school Christmas bazaar and, instead of giving himself an early Christmas pressie, he asked his dad if he could give it to someone that needed it more than he did.

Jack Brackenbury with his little brother Dexter

His dad, Luke and partner Emma, had already been to Queensgate Shopping Centre and taken tags off the Gift Tree, to donate a present to Spurgeons, a charity that supports children and their families.

Jack immediately wanted to give to the Gift Tree and for the bike to go someone in more need than himself.

His dad Luke Brackenbury said: “Jack was amazed when he won the bike at his school, and, completely on his own merit, he asked me if he could give it to someone that was less fortunate than himself.

“I was completely overwhelmed and taken back. We are all incredibly proud of him and looking forward to a very special Christmas.”

Jack and his little brother Dexter (5) took the bike to Queensgate to the Customer Information Desk where the Gift Tree is.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate said: “What a wonderful and noble act of selflessness, Jack is a true inspiration and wonderful young man and is a credit to his parents.”