Young musicians in Peterborough celebrate first birthday

Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians (PCYM) students and staff had something to sing about last week, as the organisation reached its first birthday.

There was cake on hand to celebrate this special milestone and time to reflect on a great first year of music making.

PCYM meets weekly on Saturday mornings during term time at Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Orton. It currently has over 60 young players across eight ensembles, three singing groups, four musicianship classes and a timetable of individual instrument and singing lessons too.

A division of Guildhall School of Music & Drama, this link has provided a number of workshops and performances from Guildhall ensembles.

In addition to high-quality teaching, the centre has provided a wealth of performance opportunities for young players, with weekly and end of term performances from staff and students. Over the past year PCYM players have also performed at the Mayor’s Freedom of the City event, at the Strictly Cathedral event and as part of Peterborough Music Festival.

PCYM centre manager Kirsten Goldthorp said: “We have enjoyed a brilliant first year, bringing together a superb team of tutors and young players. The staff at OBA have provided excellent support, providing wonderful facilities and we have exciting plans for new initiatives over the coming months.”

This term has seen the introduction of guitar and percussion ensembles and a programme of masterclasses is being planned as a regular addition to the schedule.

Over the past twelve months PCYM players have enjoyed visits to Peterborough Cathedral, the Key Theatre, a Q&A with Rhapsody Chorus and the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra’s Battle of the Somme concert.

For more visit www.pcym.org.uk.