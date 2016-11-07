You could switch on Queensgate’s Christmas lights

Queensgate Shopping Centre is looking for someone in Peterborough to perform one of the most important jobs this Christmas – turning on the centre’s festive lights.

On Saturday, November 19 at 7pm, he or she will join Santa on stage and press the plunger to illuminate the entire shopping centre, and start the official countdown to Christmas Day.

If this is a job for you, simply go to Queensgate Shopping Centre’s website at www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk and tell Santa and his team why Queensgate should pick YOU! Fill in the form and keep your fingers crossed! The winner will be announced on Monday 14 November and will also receive a £50 Queensgate Shopping Centre Gift Card!

The light switch on will follow Queensgate’s Big Christmas Draw which will see dozens of presents given away after Peterborough City Centre’s Christmas light switch on, at 5pm.

Santa’s elves will be giving out 3,000 special Rudolf-wristbands in Cathedral Square from 3pm and each has a magic number! Grab a wristband and after the city’s light switch on, head to Queensgate’s Central Square and you could win from dozens of amazing prizes!

Mrs Claus will pick out the magic numbers and if it matches yours, you’ve WON! There are big prizes and little prizes plus entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

From this day, Santa’s Grotto is open at 10.30am then every other day will be as follows-

Sunday 20th Nov until Wednesday 14th December-

Mon-Fri 10am-6pm

Saturdays 9am-6pm

Sundays 10.30am-4.30pm

Thursday 15th November until 24th December-

Mon-Fri 10am-7pm

Saturdays 9am-6pm

Sundays 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Eve 9am-5pm

Grotto tickets are available on arrival and tickets cost £5 per child (which includes a present).

Photos are optional to purchase at the end.