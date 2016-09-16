You can attend Mayor of Peterborough’s traditional Sausage Supper

Residents are being invited by the Mayor of Peterborough to attend the traditional opening of the Bridge Fair followed by a sausage supper.

Tickets have gone on sale for the event taking place on Tuesday 4 October at the Town Hall, Bridge Street, Peterborough.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, will follow the tradition of leading a procession from the Town Hall to the fair on The Embankment at 6.20pm.

Once at the fair he will read the proclamation of the opening of the fair. Dating from 1878, it asks all persons to “behave soberly and civilly, and to pay their just dues and demands”.

The procession will then be led back to the Town Hall where the sausage supper will be served at 7.45pm.

On the menu will be sausages, mash, mushy peas and onion gravy, followed by apple pie with custard or cream and tea and coffee. Guests will also be able to opt for vegetarian sausages with onion gravy. Tickets cost £20.

Councillor Sanders said: “This will be an excellent opportunity for people to enjoy good food and good company whilst raising money for three very worthwhile charities.

“The sausage supper has long been a highlight of the mayoral year and therefore tickets sell fast so don’t leave it too late to book your place.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Mayor’s chosen charities which are Motor Neurone Disease Association, Royal Air Force Association and Salvation Army Good Neighbours Scheme.

To book tickets please email mayorscharities@civicpeterborough.co.uk or call 07506 388718.