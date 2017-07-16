YMCA and Nene Park walk

YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough has announced a new family event in partnership with Nene Park Trust called WalkEasy 2017.

Taking place on Sunday, August 13 in Ferry Meadows, the fundraising challenge aims to increase awareness of the benefits that physical exercise can have on our health.

The event takes place from 8am to 8pm and involves walking as many laps as possible around a set course at Ferry Meadows inside 12 hours.

Groups of families or friends are invited to participate and the course will include various challenges and activities along the route.

Entry for adults is £15, under 16s £5, and under 5s go free.

On top of entry costs, YMCA is also encouraging participants to fundraise themselves.

All funds raised from the event will be shared jointly between YMCA for the provision of mental health services for young people in schools, and Nene Park Trust to maintain Ferry Meadows.

To take part in the event, sign up at: https://theymca.org.uk/walk-easy-2017-peterborough/.