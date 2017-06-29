World’s Strongest Man to take on beast of a challenge in Huntingdon

The World’s Strongest Man is set to take on a beast of a challenge at a Huntingdon haulage firm.

A few weeks ago Eddie Hall - whose nickname is ‘The Beast’ - was lifting the World’s Strongest Man Trophy in Botswana.

On Saturday he will be in the very different surroundings of Cambridgeshire as he takes part in a charity truck pull against Buffaload Logistics, whose Head Office is in Huntingdon.

The event is raising monies for children’s charity, The Boparan Charitable Trust, with the money going to help children with disabilities and life limiting conditions, as part of the fundraiser dubbed “Buffaload versus The Beast”.

To date the event has raised over £5,550 and it is hoped that they will smash through a £25,000 target by Saturday, as teams pull the truck over a twenty metre course against Eddie.

Julie Feltwell, Managing Director of Buffaload said “We are delighted to be able to support such as an amazing charity with this event. There is a real buzz for it amongst our staff and drivers, everyone is wanting to take on the Beast, including a team led by our driver trainer Tracey, dubbed the Buffaladies”

Gareth Aston Event Manager for the Boparan Charitable Trust said “We are honoured that Buffaload are hosting this event on behalf of the Trust, in addition to having Eddie supporting the day.

It will be a fantastic occasion and will help to change the lives of some very special children..

Eddie is the first Brit to be crowned World’s Strongest Man in over 24 years, by lifting the title in Botswana, South Africa.

To find out more about the Boparan Charitable Trust visit www.theboparancharitabletrust.com