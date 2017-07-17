World champion seminar

A martial arts club in Peterborough received a visit from a top actor and five time world kickboxing champion who put on a seminar for members.

Lee Charles, who has starred in films including Dracula Untold, I Am Soldier and Brotherhood, put on the seminar at MPSK in Mallard Road, Bretton, where he demonstrated kickboxing drills, film fighting and many of his own techniques.

Students and instructors found the seminar great fun and nothing like they had ever done before.

Master Ian Parker (right of picture) said: Lee is a very humble and respectful instructor and an absolute privilege to have at our centre. He will always be welcome and we can’t wait to have him back for the next seminar.”