Works to take place on railway bridge

Vital improvements to the railway network in Peterborough will take place on Christmas Day.

The improvements, part of the Railway Upgrade Plan, begin after the last service on Christmas Eve and will be completed before the first service on Tuesday, December 27. The upgrade will see the waybeams of the Nene Viaduct renewed and will cost £700,000. This upgrade is the final piece of a three year programme to make the bridge more reliable for railway users and keep the 166-year-old historic structure in good condition.

Ian Lattimore, works delivery manager for Network Rail, will be working on the project over Christmas. He said: “My role is to oversee the work which is going on and make sure everything’s on track. My team are giving up Christmas with their family, so it’s only fair that I do too.

“I’m managing the project, so it’s important that I’m out on site supporting them. The upgrades we are carrying out over Christmas will benefit passengers by making the railway more reliable and reduce delays. I’ve spent the last three Christmas periods working on this programme, so it will be great when passengers can see the benefit.”