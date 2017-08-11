Works set to close section of Oundle Road in Peterborough

Motorists are being warned of diversions when a stretch of Oundle Road is closed next week.

A section of Oundle Road between Lady Lodge Drive and Cherry Orton Road will be resurfaced, with works scheduled to be carried out between Tuesday and Friday. The road will be closed in both directions between 9.30am and 3.30pm, with a signed diversion put in place.

There will be access to Cherry Orton Road, but no access to Lady Lodge Drive from Oundle Road during the works.