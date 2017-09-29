Work of carers celebrated

The Mayor of Peterborough was among the guests at a special carers’ event in the city.

Cllr John Fox, joined by mayoress Cllr Judy Fox were able to chat with carers at the launch of a family carers’ hub held at Gladstone Park community centre.

The event was organised by Carers’ Trust Cambridgeshire to highlight the work of the county’s unpaid carers and to provide them with information about their rights.