Work begins on major new Peterborough housing development

Work has begun on a new 866 home development in Peterborough.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands has cut the ribbon on its Hampton Gardens scheme, which will have a range of 866 two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Located on Brickburn Close, Hampton Gardens is two miles south of Peterborough’s centre.

Head of Sales, Nova Eames, says this is sure to attract prospective house hunters. Nova said: “Hampton Gardens is in a fabulous location with good schools, great shopping facilities, recreation areas and transport links nearby, making it a perfect option for young professionals, families, downsizers or first-time buyers.

“The property market is buoyant in Peterborough. There is a real demand for good quality, affordable homes and we are delighted to be able to help meet this need with this major new development in the south of the city.

“Peterborough has seen large investment in recent years and is proving to be increasingly popular with London commuters, local families and first-time buyers. It was also voted the best place in Britain for young families to move to.

“We in turn are investing heavily in Peterborough, and that has created hundreds of jobs.”

Since 1997 more than 5,200 new homes have been built in the Hamptons at a rate of up to 500 a year by 30 house builders and housing associations. There are plans for another 8,500 homes at The Hamptons over the next few years.

Persimmon Homes is already experiencing high demand at Hampton Gardens – and is urging those interested to be quick off the mark to stay ahead of the crowd.

Nova added: “Even though the site only opened a fortnight ago we have already experienced a great demand for properties – people have not wasted time in expressing their interest.

“The marketing suite is open seven days a week and our sales advisor would be delighted to talk about the different house types we currently have available.

“These range from the two-bed terraced Alnwick property, to the five-bed detached Hadleigh home.

“We would urge any house hunter to visit us at Hampton Gardens – we’re sure to have something for everyone here. “

Persimmon Homes currently has three other active developments in the city: Cardea off Bellona Drive, Windmill View on Peterborough Road and New Horizons off Broadway. The builder recently sold out at a 60-house scheme called The Print Works on Oundle Road.

For more information visit www.persimmonhomes.com or call 01733 797004.