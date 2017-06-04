Women’s fellowship still going strong

The Westwood and Netherton Women’s Fellowship retains its popularity 55 years after it was first set up.

The group has celebrated its anniversary at St Jude’s Church where 50 of the 73 members turned up to mark the occasion.

Secretary Margaret Bradshaw said: “We’ve been going since 1962 - we formed when the Netherton estate was established that year.

“It was originally formed so we could get together and socialise.

“We are still going strong and I hope we do for a long time in the future.

Cutting the cake to mark the anniversary were committee members Jennifer Mitchell, Val Pepper, Margaret herself, Sandra Greenwood, June Walker and Margaret Mitchell.