Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Peterborough house fire

A woman was treated by paramedics following a kitchen fire at a home in Peterborough on Saturday.

Fire crews were called at 4.38pm on Saturday November 4, to a fire in Outfield in North Bretton, Peterborough.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe and Stanground arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a carbon dioxide extinguisher and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

One female casualty was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and left in the care of ambulance crews.

The cause of the fire was accidental.