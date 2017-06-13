Woman suffers smoke inhalation after trying to tackle Yaxley kitchen fire

A woman needed medical treatment after trying to tackle a kitchen fire at her home in Yaxley.

Crews from Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade and Sawtry were called to the kitchen fire in Larch Close, caused by an open wok frying food under a grill, at 5.48pm on Monday, June 12.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Crews administered oxygen to a female casualty at the scene who was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Station Commander Gavin Hammond said: “Wherever possible we would encourage people to use a modern deep fat fryer and avoid cooking with open fat fryers on any naked flame.

“The lady herself spent some time trying to extinguish the fire and our advice in the event of a fire would always be to isolate the appliance if it is safe to, close the door, get out of the house and call the fire service.”