Woman rescued from car in ditch after road collision

A woman was rescued from her car which had ended up in a ditch after a road traffic collision.

Fire crews were called to the collision in Wansford Road, Elton, at 6pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 9).

Using specialist cutting equipment they released the woman who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the road traffic collision in Elton at 6.06pm yesterday to a report of a car in a ditch and a woman trapped.

“An ambulance crew attended to a woman, believed to be in her 20s, who had neck pain.

“She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.”

The neck injury was not thought to be serious.