Woman in life-threatening condition after collapsing from cardiac arrest in Peterborough

A woman is in a life-threatening condition after collapsing from a cardiac arrest.

Paramedics resuscitated the woman after being call to Fane Road, Walton, at 2.40pm this afternoon (Monday, November 14).

The East of England Ambulance Service sent two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance crew and an ambulance officer, while Magpas also sent an air ambulance.

The woman was taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical state.